Lazio Short of David Silva’s Wage Demands

Lazio are yet to meet the wage demands of Manchester City winger David Silva, who will be available on a free transfer this summer.



Silva will leave Manchester City at the end of the season when his contract expires and there are flurry of options on his table.













The 34-year-old has offers to return to Spain this summer and a number of clubs in the Gulf also want him.



Serie A giants Lazio are also interested in the player and have offered a contract worth €3.5m per season to Silva to move to the Italian capital ahead of the new season.





And according to Italian Il Tempo, the Serie A giants are still short of meeting Silva’s wage demands at the moment.







The Spaniard is looking for an offer to the tune of €5m per season, but Lazio and his representatives are tipped to reach a compromise.



Former Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has also emerged as another big name option for the Serie A giants this summer.





Silva remains Lazio’s priority and the club are working on signing the four-time Premier League winner.

