Leeds United Suffer Blow In Yasser Larouci Interest

Leeds United have suffered a blow in their interest in Liverpool full-back Yasser Larouci, with Norwich City looking to sign him and having a player the Reds want, according to the BBC.



The Whites are keen on left-back Larouci, who wants to secure regular playing time next season, and have zeroed in on him as an option.











However, Liverpool are keen on signing Jamal Lewis from Norwich this summer and it is claimed the Canaries want Larouci, which could help a deal to be moved over the line.



Liverpool view Lewis as back-up to Andrew Robertson at left-back and could pay £10m to take him to Anfield.





With Norwich interested in Larouci, the 19-year-old could be thrown into the deal.







Larouci has just a year left on his contract at Liverpool and if he is included in talks for Lewis, Leeds would be pushed out of the picture.



Marcelo Bielsa's side are expected to sign a left-back over the course of the transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.





Larouci made two senior appearances for Liverpool this season, turning out for the Premier League and European champions in the FA Cup.

