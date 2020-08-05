Liverpool Expected To Have To Fork Out Double Their Jamal Lewis Estimate

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool will have to pay double the £10m they have put aside to land Jamal Lewis from Norwich City if they are to snap him up, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The newly-crowned Premier League champions, who have developed a habit of signing players from relegated clubs over the last few years, have been linked with the Canaries defender this summer.













With Reds boss Jurgen Klopp keen to bring in a back-up for first-choice left-back Andrew Robertson, Lewis is considered an ideal candidate.



It has been claimed that Liverpool are prepared to pay £10m to sign Lewis, but the Premier League champions are likely to have to fork out much more.





Norwich value Lewis at a minimum of £20m and turned down a proposal of £12m from Crystal Palace in January.







If Liverpool want to take Lewis to Anfield they will have to double their price expectations.



Lewis has three more years left on his contract and the Canaries are under no financial pressure to sell their star players.





While Norwich remain adamant that they will sanction the sale of players only on their terms, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will be willing to match the asking price for the defender.



The Reds have also been linked with Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, who they tracked last summer, and Olympiacos' Kostas Tsimikas.

