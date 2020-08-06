Alfredo Morelos Starts – Rangers Team vs Bayer Leverkusen Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Bayer Leverkusen vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their starting side and substitutes for this evening's Europa League last 16 meeting with German side Bayer Leverkusen.



The first leg of the tie, in March, saw Leverkusen grab a 3-1 win at Ibrox which puts them in pole position to knock out Rangers and progress to the quarter-final.













Leverkusen will start this evening's game as firm favourites to progress, while Steven Gerrard will hope his men can spring a big shock on the Bundesliga club.



The winners of the tie will play Inter in the last eight of the competition on Monday. Rangers are without the suspended Glen Kamara, while Nikola Katic is injured. Summer signings Jon McLaughlin, Calvin Bassey, Leon Balogun, Cedric Itten and Kemar Roofe are ineligible.





Rangers have Allan McGregor in goal this evening, while at the back Gerrard has a central pair of Connor Goldson and Filip Helander; James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. In midfield, Gerrard looks to Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo to dominate, while Brandon Barker and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.







The Rangers boss has options on the bench to shake things up if needed, including Scott Arfield and Ianis Hagi.





Rangers Team vs Bayer Leverkusen



McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Barisic, Davis, Jack, Aribo, Barker, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Firth, Edmundson, Hagi, Jones, Stewart, McCrorie, Barjonas, Arfield, Mayo, Patterson

