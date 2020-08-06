Basaksehir Coach Writes Off FC Copenhagen’s Chances of Shocking Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Basaksehir coach Okan Buruk is of the view that FC Copenhagen, who put his side out of the Europa League, have little chance of producing a shock result against Manchester United.



The Turkish champions went into the second leg of their last 16 tie with a 1-0 lead, but Copenhagen produced a remarkable performance at home to win 3-0 and knock Basaksehir out of the competition.













Copenhagen have made it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League for the first time in their history, but Buruk feels that is where their journey will end.



Manchester United are waiting for them in the quarter-final, which will be a one-off tie in Cologne, and Buruk believes neither his team nor Copenhagen are good enough to stand a chance against the Red Devils.





However, the coach is clear that he will be rooting for Copenhagen.







Buruk was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Bold.dk: “Based on both our and Copenhagen’s performance, neither them nor Basaksehir have an earthly chance against Manchester United.



“Of course, it is football and no one can predict anything, but Manchester United are far ahead of both Basaksehir and Copenhagen.





“But I wish them, Copenhagen, good luck and I hope they beat United and progress.”



Copenhagen’s last meeting against Manchester United came in 2006 in the Champions League group stage.



The Danish outfit scored a shock 1-0 win at home, but were soundly beaten 3-0 at Old Trafford.

