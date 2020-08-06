Claim From Italy: David Silva Says Yes To Lazio

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City star David Silva has decided to accept an offer from Lazio and join the Italian side on a free transfer, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Spaniard will put an end to his 10-year stay with Manchester City when his contract with the Premier League side runs out this month.













Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Silva still has a number of options on his table, with the midfielder attracting interest from Spain, Italy and the Gulf.



Serie A side Lazio are keen on luring the former Valencia star to the Stadio Olimpico this summer and are said to have offered the player a contract worth €3.5m per season.





Silva has been looking for more money and it is unclear if a compromise has been reached, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, he has decided to accept Lazio's proposal.







It is also claimed that an agreement regarding some final details, including bonuses, is yet to be reached between the parties involved.



Silva's brother has visited Lazio's facilities and the Serie A side are hopeful of completing the deal.





The Manchester City midfielder has been offered a key role in the Italian capital.

