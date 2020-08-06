Jeremy Ngakia Set To Link Up With Watford

Follow @insidefutbol





Jeremy Ngakia is set to join Watford as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at West Ham United, according to Sky Sports (11:33).



Ngakia is a product of West Ham’s youth set-up and progressed through the ranks of the academy to make his way to the first team.













He made his debut against Liverpool in January in a 2-0 loss for the Hammers, and caught the eye in the process.



The 19-year old full-back started to make his mark at the club during the business end of the season, filling in at right-back and winning plaudits.





However, Ngakia decided to reject a new contract with the Hammers and stay in the Premier League, instead is on course to sign for recently relegated outfit Watford.







Ngakia will be looking to play on a regular basis and help Watford to quickly return to the top flight.



Watford are currently under interim manager Hayden Mullin, with the Hornets yet to appoint a successor to Nigel Pearson after having parted ways with the Englishman before the conclusion of the 2019/20 Premier League.





Ngakia made five Premier League appearances for the Hammers last season and is rated as a bright talent.

