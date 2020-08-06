Pep Guardiola Confirms Eric Garcia Wants Manchester City Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Citizens defender Eric Garcia does not intend to extend his contract with the club.



The 19-year-old Spaniard was a regular with the Manchester City senior squad this season, making 13 Premier League appearances and one Champions League appearance.













However, with only one year remaining on his contract with the Manchester outfit, there had been some uncertainty regarding Garcia's future at the club.



Now, Citizens boss Guardiola has confirmed that the Spanish teenager does not want to extend his contract with the side, despite the club being keen to do so.





The Spanish tactician went on to suggest that Garcia might have his heart set on playing for another club, which provides a boost for Barcelona, who have been linked with signing him.







"[Garcia] announced to us he doesn't want to extend his contract with City", Guardiola told a press conference.



"He has one more year and then after that, he doesn't want to extend. We wanted to but he doesn't want to.





"We imagine he wants to play in another place."



It remains to be seen if Manchester City will let Garcia's contract run out or cash in on him this summer, with Barcelona interested.

