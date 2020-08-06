XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06/08/2020 - 14:21 BST

Pep Guardiola Confirms Eric Garcia Wants Manchester City Exit

 




Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Citizens defender Eric Garcia does not intend to extend his contract with the club.

The 19-year-old Spaniard was a regular with the Manchester City senior squad this season, making 13 Premier League appearances and one Champions League appearance.  


 



However, with only one year remaining on his contract with the Manchester outfit, there had been some uncertainty regarding Garcia's future at the club.

Now, Citizens boss Guardiola has confirmed that the Spanish teenager does not want to extend his contract with the side, despite the club being keen to do so.
 


The Spanish tactician went on to suggest that Garcia might have his heart set on playing for another club, which provides a boost for Barcelona, who have been linked with signing him.



"[Garcia] announced to us he doesn't want to extend his contract with City", Guardiola told a press conference.

"He has one more year and then after that, he doesn't want to extend. We wanted to but he doesn't want to.
 


"We imagine he wants to play in another place."

It remains to be seen if Manchester City will let Garcia's contract run out or cash in on him this summer, with Barcelona interested.
 