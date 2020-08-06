XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06/08/2020 - 15:53 BST

Stuttgart Yet To Receive Bid Worth Discussing For Leeds United Target

 




Newly promoted Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart are yet to receive any offers good enough to tempt them to talk about selling Leeds United target Nicolas Gonzalez this summer.

Gonzalez scored 14 goals in the second tier of German football last season and it has led to interest from several clubs in Europe this season.  


 



Borussia Dortmund have been credited with an interest in the striker, and Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds are also considering signing the 22-year-old Argentine in the ongoing transfer window.

AC Milan, Inter, Roma, Lazio, Sampdoria, Genoa, Atalanta and Napoli are all also admirers of the young striker.
 


But according to German magazine Kicker, despite all the interest in the striker, Stuttgart are still waiting for the first serious offer to arrive on their table.



They are aware that Gonzalez's agents are looking at options for their client, but have not received a bid they will discuss.

Stuttgart have insisted that the striker has no release clause in his contract and if he is to leave then it will be on their terms.
 


The Bundesliga outfit are claimed to be looking for at least €20m before allowing Gonzalez to go this summer.
 