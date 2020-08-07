Everton and Southampton Target Making No Secret of Desire To Leave Schalke

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Southampton linked Weston McKennie is making no secret of his desire to move on from Schalke.



McKennie made 28 appearances for Schalke in the Bundesliga this season and caught the eye of a host of clubs, making him an in-demand star this summer.













The United States international is on the radar of Southampton, Everton, Wolves, Leicester City and Newcastle United.



And McKennie is already making no secret of his desire to move on at Schalke, according to German daily WAZ, with the midfielder looking towards the exit door.





It is claimed that McKennie is making his desire to go obvious and the ball is in Schalke's court over whether they want to tolerate such behaviour.







McKennie also has interest from within Germany, where Hertha Berlin are keen.



The 21-year-old views Schalke as a stepping stone and is ready to make the move; it has been mooted that Schalke rate him at around the €25m mark.





He has also been clear about his desire to play in the Premier League, handing a boost to his English suitors.

