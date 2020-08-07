XRegister
07/08/2020 - 23:16 BST

Fenerbahce Working On Capture of Liverpool Linked Aissa Mandi

 




Fenerbahce are continuing to work on a deal to sign Liverpool transfer target Aissa Mandi, according to Turkish broadcaster A Spor.

The Premier League champions are in the hunt for a defender to replace Dejan Lovren, who moved to Zenit St Petersburg recently.  


 



Mandi, who has only one year left on his contract at Betis, has been strongly linked with Jurgen Klopp's side.

However, it is Fenerbahce who are putting in the most work to land Mandi this summer, having identified him as a player they want to bring in.
 


Fenerbahce are working to try to snap up Mandi and it remains to be seen if Liverpool pull the trigger on a bid to rival the Turkish side.



The Yellow Canaries finished just seventh in the Turkish Super Lig this season and want to make additions.

Betis however have not yet given up hope of keeping Mandi.
 


The Spanish club's boss Manuel Pellegrini is keen to have the former Reims centre-back in his team next season and Betis are looking to hold talks on a new contract.
 