Marcelo Bielsa Knows What’s Needed – Former Leeds Star On Transfers

Former Leeds United striker Bobby Davison has expressed his strong belief that the Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has already formulated a perfect transfer strategy for his club to prepare them for their step up to the English top flight.



The Argentine arrived at Elland Road in 2018 and has managed to lead his team to the Championship title and earn promotion back in to the English top flight in just his second season.













Bielsa, who brought consistency and a winning mentality to Leeds, won plaudits for his work at the club as he guided the Yorkshire giants to 28 wins in 46 league outings in 2019/20 season.



Despite their newly acquired Premier League status, the Whites could have less money to spend in the current transfer window compared to other summers due to the changed football landscape.





Davison believes that Bielsa has already outlined the perfect transfer strategy for Leeds that suits his style of play and is confident the Argentine will recruit accordingly.







"They obviously need to strengthen, but Bielsa will have a fantastic idea of what's needed", Davison was quoted as saying by the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"Fans will think some of the current players will be alright and others might struggle, but I think there will be one or two who are going to surprise us."





The former Leeds star also drew comparisons between Bielsa and Leeds’ legendary manager Howard Wilkinson and noted that both are successful because of their uncompromising, professional approach to managing their squad.



"With Bielsa it's a case of 'you do it my way or you're out of the door', and Howard was very similar.



"Howard's way was 'if you don't like it, go and find another club'. No disrespect to the other managers, but players got away with a few things.



“Under Howard, nobody got away with anything.



"There were players in the dressing room who wouldn't allow it as well and it's exactly the same under Bielsa."



Bielsa is keen on judiciously utilising his club’s available transfer kitty to prepare for the step up to the Premier League and is expected to make a number of additions.

