Barcelona Calm About Eric Garcia Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona are calm over a deal to sign Eric Garcia from Manchester City as they know the player wants to move to the Camp Nou above any other destinations.



Pep Guardiola revealed on Thursday that Garcia, who has a year left on his contract at Manchester City, will not be signing a new deal and wants to leave the Etihad.













Manchester City snared the young defender away from Barcelona in 2017 and the 19-year-old has made 22 senior appearances for the club.



Barcelona are keen to sign him and, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, are calm about the situation.





Both Barcelona and Manchester City are only expected to hold talks once they end their involvement in this season's Champions League.







Both Manchester City and Barcelona have legitimate hopes of winning the trophy and want to focus on the football at the moment.



The Catalan giants are also not in any hurry as they are confident that Garcia only wants to return to the Camp Nou.





They are not worried about other clubs becoming involved.



Manchester City want a deal worth £30m from the departure of the teenage centre-back this summer, but if Barcelona can not reach an agreement they are happy to wait a year and secure Garcia when his deal expires.

