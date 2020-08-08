Chelsea Midfielder Ready To Take Pay Cut To Join Serie A Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is prepared take a big pay cut to join AC Milan during the ongoing transfer window.



The midfielder spent last season on loan at Monaco, but is now back at his parent club Chelsea following the end of his stint with the Ligue 1 club.













The Frenchman still has two years left on his contract with Chelsea, but he is not part of Frank Lampard’s plans going forward and the club are prepared to sell him.



Bakayoko has a clear preference for AC Milan, where he spent a season on loan, and is prepared to take a financial hit to complete the move to the San Siro.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder is prepared to accept a 50 per cent pay cut to make sure he completes his dream move to the Rossoneri.







The Serie A giants are also interested in the player who they failed to take up an option on following his loan stint at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.



AC Milan have the nod of approval of the Frenchman and will not look to find an agreement with Chelsea in the coming weeks.





Chelsea want a fee of around €15m from Bakayoko’s departure, but AC Milan likely to be keen to negotiate the price down further.





