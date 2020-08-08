I’m Looking Forward To Big Games, Leeds United Midfielder Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has admitted he is relishing the chance to lock horns with the top sides in the country after the Whites won promotion to the Premier League.



The Whites ended their 16-year absence from the English top flight by lifting the 2019/20 Championship trophy and earning promotion back to the Premier League.













Phillips, who made his Championship debut with Leeds in the 2014/15 season, is a key man under boss Marcelo Bielsa and is set to be heavily involved in the Whites' Premier League campaign.



The midfielder will have his first ever taste of top flight football soon, as the 2020/21 league season is scheduled to start in September.





Phillips is determined to help his team progress through the upcoming campaign by focusing on taking one game at a time and is relishing the prospect of going up against Premier League heavyweights like Manchester United and Chelsea.







Asked what he was looking forward to about the Premier League, Phillips told Leeds’ official site: “Just playing football.



“Obviously I've not played in the competition, but we've faced Premier League sides, so I'm looking forward to all the big games like Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Spurs.





“Every game is going to be massive with it being our first season in 16 years, but we'll take each ones as it comes like we did last year, and hopefully we'll have a very good campaign.”



The 24-year-old made 37 Championship appearances for his side this season, scoring two goals and assisting two goals in the process, and is recovering from an injury during the current pre-season break.

