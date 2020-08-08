Jose Mourinho Unsure About Tottenham Hotspur Target’s Size

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is unsure about signing Norwich City full-back Max Aarons due to his size, according to The Athletic.



Aarons’ future has come under the scanner following Norwich's relegation and he has been linked with a move away from the Canaries.













Several Premier League clubs are interested in snapping up the 20-year-old full-back and Norwich are bracing for a deluge of approaches for him.



Tottenham are in the market for a right-back, with Serge Aurier expected to leave, and they have been keeping tabs on the young defender for close to a year.





But it has been claimed that Mourinho is unsure about signing Aarons during the ongoing summer transfer window.







The Tottenham boss has reservations about the defender’s size and is sceptical about whether the Norwich full-back will suit his needs.



The Spurs manager has other players on his list and is interested in Atalanta full-back Timothy Castagne.





Castagne has entered the final year of his contract at Atalanta and could potentially be secured at a knockdown price this summer.

