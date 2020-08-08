Vincent Kompany Makes Vow To Brighton Loan Star Percy Tau

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany has promised he and the club will help Percy Tau to become the best version of himself at Lotto Park, after the South African sealed a move from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion.



The 26-year old has yet to make an appearance for his parent club as he continues to struggle to gain a work permit to play in the Premier League.













The Seagulls have had to ship the player out on loan on multiple occasions for him to be active and gain experience of the game in Europe.



Tau has had stints in Belgium before, gaining valuable match experience before the making the move to Jupiler Pro League giants Anderlecht.





Anderlecht player and manager Kompany has reminded the player he is being monitored by his parent club in the Premier League and insisted his side will work to bring the best out of him at Lotto Park.







“You said you came here for the next step so we will push you to become the best player you can be and I know that they are looking back to you in the Premier League, so it’s our role to bring it out here”, Kompany told Tau.



Tau spent the previous season on loan at Club Brugge, where he made 18 league appearances and scored three goals and provided four assists.





The South Africa international will be hoping to make his mark with Anderlecht and send a message to his parent club with his performances on the pitch.

