Leeds United Interest Claims Noted By St Pauli Sporting Director

St Pauli's sporting director has admitted he has heard of chatter that Leeds United are monitoring the club's promising midfielder Finn Ole Becker.



The St Pauli talent has been praised for his progress and development over the last 24 months.











Becker, who is under contract at St Pauli for another two years, has been linked with Leeds amid claims that Marcelo Bielsa has been spotted reading a scouting report on the player.



St Pauli sporting director Andreas Bornemann admits that his club are aware of the chatter, but insists that Leeds have not been in touch over Becker.





Asked by German daily Bild, Bornemann replied: "We have of course taken note of this report.







"However, we cannot confirm it and have had no contact."



Becker, 20, made 28 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga for St Pauli this season, scoring one goal in the process and helping his side to a finish of 14th.





New St Pauli boss Timo Schultz coached Becker in the Under-19s and may be reluctant to let the promising midfielder leave for Leeds this summer.

