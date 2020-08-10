XRegister
10/08/2020 - 15:45 BST

Arsenal Medical Completed By Willian

 




Former Chelsea winger Willian has undergone a medical ahead of a free transfer to Arsenal, according to the Evening Standard.

The Brazilian international's seven-year spell with Premier League giants Chelsea came to an end after his contract with the Blues ran out this week.  


 



However, the 32-year-old is not expected to move very far, with Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal thought to be his next destination.

The Gunners have beaten off competition for Willian and are now moving to complete the final details of the move.
 


The former Shakhtar Donetsk player is expected to join Mikel Arteta's side on a three-year contract soon.



And Willian has now undergone his medical at Arsenal.

The prospect of a long term contract at Arsenal could have proven to be key in the Gunners attracting Willian to the Emirates Stadium.
 


The Brazilian penned an emotional farewell message to Chelsea and their fans ahead of his departure, and will soon be going up against his former club in the Premier League. 
 