He’s Smart – Liverpool Legend Sells Benefits of Thiago Alcantara Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has talked up the benefits of the Reds swooping to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich as he feels the midfielder still has several years of quality football ahead of him.



Thiago has been linked with a move to Anfield with the Reds looking to strengthen their squad after their title winning 2019/20 season.













Bayern Munich want £30m to let Thiago move on this summer and it has been claimed Liverpool are reluctant to meet the German club's asking price.



Reds legend Hamann though feels Thiago still has three to four years left in him which his former side could put to good use, as he believes the former Barcelona man would add the ability to break down defences to the Liverpool side.





He believes that Liverpool will see more clubs visit Anfield and defend deeply next term.







“You could still get a very good three or four years out of him”, Hamann told The Athletic.



“Thiago isn’t someone who relies on his pace. He’s smart. He uses the ball well. Teams come to Anfield and just try to frustrate them and that’s likely to get worse next season.





“Thiago has huge quality in terms of unlocking defences.



"He could be very useful.



"I think if there’s one area of this team that Liverpool can improve, it’s probably the midfield.”



Thiago made 24 appearances for his side last season, scoring three goals in the process as the Bavarians lifted the 2019/20 Bundesliga title.

