I’m Trying To Be A Sponge – Rangers Midfielder Determined To Learn

Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has insisted that he is trying to be a sponge and learn from the best around him, including Gers team-mates Steven Davis, Ryan Jack and Glen Kamara.



Coming on the back of a good debut season at Ibrox, Aribo has set his eyes on progressing further and improving his game this term.













Keen to develop as a player and midfielder, the Nigeria international is aware of the need for him to learn from the best, especially the ones around him.



The 24-year-old has pointed out that his Rangers midfield partners Davis, Jack and Kamara all have international experience and feels he can absorb things just by watching them.





Aribo went on to insist that he is trying to be a sponge and learn from everybody as he looks to take the next step as a midfielder.







"If you want to progress and be better, you have to play against the best, you have to learn from the best", Aribo told Rangers TV.



"There's Davo there, there's Jacko there, there's Glen there. [They are all] internationals and I can just watch them and learn off them as well.





"So I am just trying to be a sponge and learn off everybody really because that's just what is going to improve my game, so it is just good that I am able to do that."



Aribo has started in both of Rangers' league wins this season and will be looking to help the team to continue their momentum in midweek against St Johnstone.

