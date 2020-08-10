Super Agent Linked With Wanting To Take Serie A Star To Wolves

Follow @insidefutbol





Super agent Jorge Mendes is preparing for a potential move to Wolves for his client Faouzi Ghoulam, it has been claimed in Italy.



Ghoulam has been on the books at Napoli since 2014, but has consistently been linked with a move away from the club in recent years.









The Algeria international has seen his playing time at Napoli drop however and his agent is looking at options for him to move to a club where he can play reguarly next season.



Mendes is looking at Wolves as a potential destination for Ghoulam this summer, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.





He made just nine appearances in Serie A over the course of the season, with an injury disrupting his campaign.







Napoli are prepared to let the full-back leave for the right price and it remains to be seen if he is playing in the Premier League with Wolves next season.



Ghoulam’s contract with Napoli runs out in the summer of 2022.





Wolves are still involved in the Europa League this season and go up against Spanish giants Sevilla in a one-off quarter-final clash on Tuesday night.

