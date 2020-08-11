This Is A Reason – Tottenham Hotspur Talent Explains Loan Move Choice

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur talent Timothy Eyoma has revealed why he wanted to head back to League One side Lincoln City this summer, after joining the Imps on another loan deal.



The 20-year-old defender joined Lincoln on a loan deal in the January transfer window earlier this year and has now headed back to the club on a season-long arrangement.













Eyoma penned a new contract at Tottenham before making the loan move and the former England Under-19 international is clear about what drew him back to Sincil Bank.



The Tottenham talent revealed that Lincoln boss Michael Appleton enjoys the chance to work with young players and develop them, something which he could not resist being part of.





“I’m delighted to return. I learnt a lot last season despite not playing, and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to come here again", Eyoma told Lincoln's official site.







“Michael likes to develop young players, and this is a reason why I wanted to return.



"I feel like I’ll play games which will develop me further as a player, and hopefully my ability can contribute towards the team. I can’t wait to get going.”





Lincoln managed a finish of 16th in the curtailed League One season last term and Eyoma will be looking to help the Imps push their way up the table when the new campaign kicks off in September.



Eyoma has made one senior appearance for Tottenham.

