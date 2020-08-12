St Johnstone Will Benefit From Freshness, Former Rangers Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers great Neil McCann is of the view that St. Johnstone not having a game at the weekend could help them absorb pressure from the Gers and possibly strike on the counter attack.



The Light Blues are set to lock horns with Callum Davidson's St. Johnstone at Ibrox in their third league game of the season tonight.













While Steven Gerrard's side go into the game on the back of two league wins, the Saints arrive fresh, having had their game against Aberdeen last weekend postponed.



Around two weeks of rest will help St. Johnstone absorb pressure from Rangers and possibly stun the hosts on the counter attack, according to Gers legend McCann.





The Scotsman believes the Saints will come into the game prepared to sit back and defend while looking for opportunities to score on the transition.







"For him [Davidson], without doubt, I think it is a good thing [his team did not play] because they are obviously going to spend lots of time chasing the ball, you would think, because Rangers are a possession-based team", McCann said on Rangers TV after the win over St Mirren.



"I don't expect Callum to set up his team to come and hunt from the front. I think they will try and absorb the pressure.





"So, that freshness will allow them to probably have more energy reserved that when they do win possession they can maybe spring."



St. Johnstone visited Dundee United in their first game of the season and saw the game end in a 1-1 draw.

