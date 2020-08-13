Former Rangers Star Warns Gers On Livingston’s Home Record

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Alex Rae has insisted that a tough trip to Livingston is awaiting the Gers, but believes the confidence in Steven Gerrard's camp is very high.



The Glasgow-based club have got their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign off to a flying start by winning all three of their games so far.













Rangers have impressively scored seven goals and conceded none in the process, but now have a tricky trip to Livingston coming up on Sunday.



Pointing out that the Lions had the third-best home record in the league last term, ex-Light Blues midfielder Rae has stressed the need for Gerrard and co to go again at Almondvale this weekend.





However, the 50-year-old believes that the confidence in the Rangers camp is sky high, having registered three good wins in the league so far.







"Without doubt I think they have to go again", Rae said on Rangers TV following the Gers' win over St Johnstone.



"I think Livingston had the third-best home record in the league last year, they were very difficult to beat.





"But, the way they are going about their business and there is so much confidence within the group, there's goals getting spread across the place, clean sheets.



"So there's a lot of good ingredients here and they are looking to build on that for sure."



Livingston are yet to win a game this season, having lost two and drawn one of their three matches so far.

