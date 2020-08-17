Tottenham Hotspur Star Set To Join Norwich City On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp is set to join Championship side Norwich City on loan for the season, according to Evening Standard.



The 19-year-old has made a total of 23 senior appearances for Premier League club Tottenham since making his debut under Mauricio Pochettino in the 2018/19 season.













Skipp has now set his eyes on taking the next step as a player and is eyeing regular playing time.



The Englishman is keen on a loan move this summer as he looks to get more senior playing minutes under his belt next season.





Newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham have been linked with a move for the Tottenham starlet, but it is Norwich who Skipp is joining.







The Canaries, who were relegated from the Premier League, are signing Skipp from Tottenham on a loan deal.



The teenage midfielder signed a new contract with Tottenham last month, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2024.





Spurs boss Jose Mourinho rates Skipp highly and even tipped the young Englishman to become the captain of the club in the future.

