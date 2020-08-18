Claim From Italy: Leicester Open Talks To Sign Replacement For Chelsea Target Ben Chilwell

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City are in talks to sign Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a potential replacement for Chelsea target Ben Chilwell this summer.



The 27-year-old Ajax defender has been linked with a move away from the Dutch champions since he played a pivotal role in their run in the Champions League last season.













Tagliafico’s stock has been on the rise and he has regularly been on the radar of some of the top Premier League clubs.



And it has been claimed that Leicester are prepared to launch a bid to take the full-back to the Premier League during the ongoing summer transfer window.





According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, negotiations are under way between Leicester and his representatives over the possibility of him moving to the King Power Stadium.







Leicester are wary of losing Chilwell, who is wanted at Chelsea, and are preparing for the possibility of the Englishman moving.



The Foxes have refused to budge from their £80m valuation of Chilwell but are acutely aware that his head may have been turned by Chelsea’s interest.





They are putting in contingency plans in place should he leave and Tagliafico is their top target to replace the England international.



Ajax are prepared to sell the full-back but have set a €45m asking price for him.

