23/01/2017 - 21:27 GMT

We Have An Option – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers On Transfer Window Target

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful of making another signing before the transfer window closes this month.

Rodgers has already brought in a fresh face in the shape of midfielder Kouassi Eboue, who has arrived from Russian Premier League side Krasnodar.




Yet Rodgers is not finished in the market yet, despite Celtic having no European football on the agenda for the rest of the season and appearing untouchable domestically.

Asked at a press conference whether there would be another addition, Rodgers explained that there is an option he wants to push over the line and replied: "I hope so, that's my hope.
 


"I didn't want to bring in too many, but we have an option that we would hope we can get it over the line", he explained.

"But we'll wait and see on that one.

"It's just about slowly building the squad."

Celtic have been linked of late with Eupen striker Henry Onyekuru, having already had one bid for the Nigerian forward knocked back.

Onyekuru has been in superb form in the Belgian top flight for Eupen, but it remains to be seen if the Bhoys can land the 19-year-old, or whether Rodgers has another addition in mind.
 