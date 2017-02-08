It’s Chris Martin – Barnsley Defender Singles Out Fulham Man As Strongest Championship Striker Opponent

Follow @insidefutbol





Barnsley defender Angus MacDonald has revealed that Fulham striker Chris Martin is the best he has come up against this season in the Championship.



Martin, 28, is currently on loan at Fulham from Championship rivals Derby County, who were keen to take him back to Pride Park early in the recently concluded January transfer window.











Despite Fulham being inconsistent, Martin has netted ten goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this season.



He scored against Barnsley in a 2-0 win in January, along with providing the assist for the other goal, and MacDonald was impressed.





Asked in a Twitter Q&A who the strongest striker he has played this season is, MacDonald shot back: "Chris Martin".