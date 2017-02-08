It’s Chris Martin – Barnsley Defender Singles Out Fulham Man As Strongest Championship Striker Opponent

Barnsley defender Angus MacDonald has revealed that Fulham striker Chris Martin is the best he has come up against this season in the Championship.
Martin, 28, is currently on loan at Fulham from Championship rivals Derby County, who were keen to take him back to Pride Park early in the recently concluded January transfer window.
Despite Fulham being inconsistent, Martin has netted ten goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this season.
He scored against Barnsley in a 2-0 win in January, along with providing the assist for the other goal, and MacDonald was impressed.
Asked in a Twitter Q&A who the strongest striker he has played this season is, MacDonald shot back: "Chris Martin".
Barnsley and Fulham are currently battling to try to break into the top six in the Championship, with Barnsley sitting in ninth spot four points off the playoff places and Fulham in tenth and six points adrift.
MacDonald has come up against a number of top strikers in the Championship this term, tussling with Leeds United's Chris Wood, battling Sheffield Wednesday's Steven Fletcher and locking horns with Aston Villa's Jonathan Kodija.
But he rates Martin as the best.