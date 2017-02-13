Rangers Appointing Alex McLeish As Stop-Gap Would Show No Respect – Chris Sutton

Follow @insidefutbol





Chris Sutton believes Rangers need to show Alex McLeish more respect than simply appointing him on a deal until the end of the season.



McLeish is the firm favourite to take over at Ibrox after the resignation of Mark Warburton was announced on Friday night and the former Gers boss has all but made clear he wants the job.











However, it has been suggested any appointment of McLeish could be just an interim measure until the summer and Sutton believes that does not show the 58-year-old enough respect.



"Going forward, where is the plan for Rangers?" Sutton mused on a video clip on Twitter.





"Surely Alex McLeish deserves a little bit more respect than just a stop-gap, part-time until the end of the season", he added.