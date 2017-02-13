Rangers Appointing Alex McLeish As Stop-Gap Would Show No Respect – Chris Sutton

Chris Sutton believes Rangers need to show Alex McLeish more respect than simply appointing him on a deal until the end of the season.
McLeish is the firm favourite to take over at Ibrox after the resignation of Mark Warburton was announced on Friday night and the former Gers boss has all but made clear he wants the job.
However, it has been suggested any appointment of McLeish could be just an interim measure until the summer and Sutton believes that does not show the 58-year-old enough respect.
"Going forward, where is the plan for Rangers?" Sutton mused on a video clip on Twitter.
"Surely Alex McLeish deserves a little bit more respect than just a stop-gap, part-time until the end of the season", he added.
Sutton also laid into chairman Dave King, arguing he has no plan in place to move Rangers forward and as a result Celtic are virtually being handed ten-in-a-row on a plate.
"There is no plan", Sutton blasted.
"Director of football; is there going to be a permanent manager?
"I thought that's what businessmen were supposed to do and plan for the future.
"It's been an absolute shambles and Rangers are handing Celtic a ten-in-a-row on a plate."
Warburton left Rangers sitting in third spot in the Scottish Premiership standings and a whopping 27 points behind Celtic, who have been impressive under Brendan Rodgers this term and are yet to lose a game domestically.
Other contenders mooted for the job at Rangers include Derek McInnes, Frank de Boer and Tommy Wright, but Sutton insists he has heard McLeish is set for the post.