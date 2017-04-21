He’s Got Power Of A Man In A Boy’s Body – Leeds Youngster Wins Former Whites Boss’ Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Neil Redfearn says that Leeds United youngster Ronaldo Vieira has the power of a man in a boy's body.



The defensive midfielder, who is just 18 years old, is enjoying a breakthrough season and has won huge plaudits for his assured performances in the centre of the park for the Whites.











Ex-England boss Steve McClaren, who came up against Vieira when in charge of Derby County earlier this season, was left almost lost for words after the midfielder's display.



"Vieira, wow – 18 years old", McClaren said, before lavishing praise on the youngster.





Redfearn is also a fully signed up member of the Vieira fan club and believes he has improved throughout the season .

"He's an outstanding young talent, very athletic", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.



"He's got this power – he's got the power of a man in a boy's body.



"He can get about the pitch and his game understanding has got better and better.



"That's credit to what he's been taught.



"He's turning into a real top act and if Leeds can keep hold of him and [Kalvin] Phillips in midfield…."



Leeds could find themselves tested for Vieira in the summer transfer window as Premier League clubs are likely to have taken note of the 18-year-old's performances at Elland Road this season.



Vieira, whose brother Romario is also on the books at Leeds, joined the Whites in 2015.



He previously had a spell in Benfica's youth set-up.

