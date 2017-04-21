He’s Got Power Of A Man In A Boy’s Body – Leeds Youngster Wins Former Whites Boss’ Praise

Neil Redfearn says that Leeds United youngster Ronaldo Vieira has the power of a man in a boy's body.
The defensive midfielder, who is just 18 years old, is enjoying a breakthrough season and has won huge plaudits for his assured performances in the centre of the park for the Whites.
Ex-England boss Steve McClaren, who came up against Vieira when in charge of Derby County earlier this season, was left almost lost for words after the midfielder's display.
"Vieira, wow – 18 years old", McClaren said, before lavishing praise on the youngster.
Redfearn is also a fully signed up member of the Vieira fan club and believes he has improved throughout the season.
"He's an outstanding young talent, very athletic", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.
"He's got this power – he's got the power of a man in a boy's body.
"He can get about the pitch and his game understanding has got better and better.
"That's credit to what he's been taught.
"He's turning into a real top act and if Leeds can keep hold of him and [Kalvin] Phillips in midfield…."
Leeds could find themselves tested for Vieira in the summer transfer window as Premier League clubs are likely to have taken note of the 18-year-old's performances at Elland Road this season.
Vieira, whose brother Romario is also on the books at Leeds, joined the Whites in 2015.
He previously had a spell in Benfica's youth set-up.