New Leeds United Director Continuing In Qatar Job Despite Elland Road Appointment

New Leeds United director Ivan Bravo is remaining with the Aspire Academy in Qatar, something which raises question marks over how involved he will be able to be at Elland Road.



Leeds announced on Tuesday morning that Bravo has taken a spot on the board, with co-owner Andrea Radrizzani saluting the appointment or a man who has prior experience of working at Real Madrid.











But according to the Press Association, Bravo is not leaving the Aspire Academy and is expected to continue to be based in Doha, Qatar.



As such, there are question marks over how involved Bravo can be in the strategic direction and planning of Leeds on a day to day basis, with his role likely to be more that of a consultant.





He was appointed as the director general at the Aspire Academy in 2011, shortly after ending his association with Real Madrid in 2010 .

Bravo joined Los Blancos in 2003 and worked in both the business and sports departments, notably serving as director of strategy.



He has replaced Feng Ze Yeh on the Leeds board of directors.



Ze Yeh was appointed to the board after Radrizzani bought 50 per cent of the club from Massimo Cellino earlier this year.

