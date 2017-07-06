Leeds United Swoop For South American Midfielder Rated As Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have taken a look at Huesca midfielder Alexander Gonzalez and a move for the Venezuela international is considered possible.



The Whites have been working hard to get a deal for Gonzalez's Huesca team-mate Samu Saiz over the line and are closing in on the signature of the forward, who is due back from holiday on Sunday.











They have also been linked with a move for Venezuela international Gonzalez, who only joined Huesca last year, but could be on the move.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds have been looking at the 24-year-old closely and a swoop to take him to Elland Road is possible.





Leeds are working hard in the transfer market and have just snapped up former Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita on a free transfer.

Gonzalez made 35 appearances in the Spanish second tier for Huesca last season, chipping in with four goals.



The midfielder is under contract at the Spanish outfit until the summer of 2018.

