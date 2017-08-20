XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/08/2017 - 13:24 BST

Liverpool To Miss Out On Midfield Target As Agent Talks Business In Spain

 




Liverpool look set to miss out on Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City.

Nice have so far knocked back offers for Seri this summer as none have come close to the €40m release price agreed privately between the club and the player.




Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool recently pushed themselves into the race for the Ivory Coast international after having the door shut in their face by RB Leipzig in their pursuit of Naby Keita.

But in a blow to Liverpool, Seri looks Barcelona bound.

 


On Saturday night Seri's agent was in Barcelona for talks with the Catalan giants, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, and those around the player are optimistic that a move to the Camp Nou can happen.

Barcelona have already agreed a contract with Seri and are now set to pay the €40m sum to take him to Spain.

The midfielder, who cost Nice just €700,000 to sign, was recently lauded by former Barcelona midfielder Xavi.

Seri has been nicknamed the "Ivorian Xavi" and the legendary Barcelona star feels the Nice player has "Barca DNA".
 