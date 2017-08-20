Liverpool To Miss Out On Midfield Target As Agent Talks Business In Spain

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool look set to miss out on Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City.



Nice have so far knocked back offers for Seri this summer as none have come close to the €40m release price agreed privately between the club and the player.











Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool recently pushed themselves into the race for the Ivory Coast international after having the door shut in their face by RB Leipzig in their pursuit of Naby Keita.



But in a blow to Liverpool, Seri looks Barcelona bound.



On Saturday night Seri's agent was in Barcelona for talks with the Catalan giants, according to French sports daily L'Equipe, and those around the player are optimistic that a move to the Camp Nou can happen.