Inter To Meet Barcelona Over Midfielder After Arsenal and West Ham Enter Race

Inter are stepping on the accelerator as they bid to make sure they see off interest from Arsenal and West Ham United for Barcelona midfielder Rafinha.



The schemer spent the second half of the season on loan at Inter and the Italian side want to make sure he stays at the San Siro.











Inter were intending to address Rafinha's situation later in the transfer window due to budgetary constraints, but with Arsenal and West Ham claimed to have made contact over signing the midfielder, are due to meet Barcelona next week.



According to Catalan daily Sport, Inter officials will meet their Barcelona counterparts next week, with Rafinha's father and agent Mazinho due to be involved in the meeting.





While Arsenal and West Ham may be able to offer more lucrative terms to Barcelona and Rafinha, the player is claimed to want to stay at Inter.