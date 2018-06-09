Why Are You Talking About Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur Target Xherdan Shaqiri Tackles Transfer Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





Xherdan Shaqiri insists that he cannot say anything about his future yet, despite claims he could move to Liverpool, while Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton have also been linked with holding an interest in him.



The Switzerland international has made no secret of the fact he is looking to quit Stoke City this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League and a stay in England's top flight is his first choice.











Spurs and Southampton have been claimed to be ready to pay a £12m release clause in his contract, but it is Liverpool who are suggested to be ahead of the game and moving to take him to Anfield.



But Shaqiri can shed no light on his future yet and insists his focus must be on the World Cup.





And the winger will leave taking care of his future firmly in the hands of his representatives.