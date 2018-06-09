XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

09/06/2018 - 17:12 BST

Why Are You Talking About Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur Target Xherdan Shaqiri Tackles Transfer Claims

 




Xherdan Shaqiri insists that he cannot say anything about his future yet, despite claims he could move to Liverpool, while Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton have also been linked with holding an interest in him. 

The Switzerland international has made no secret of the fact he is looking to quit Stoke City this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League and a stay in England's top flight is his first choice.




Spurs and Southampton have been claimed to be ready to pay a £12m release clause in his contract, but it is Liverpool who are suggested to be ahead of the game and moving to take him to Anfield.

But Shaqiri can shed no light on his future yet and insists his focus must be on the World Cup.
 


And the winger will leave taking care of his future firmly in the hands of his representatives.

Asked by Swiss daily Blick about Anfield and what he thinks of Liverpool, he replied: "Why are you talking about Liverpool?"

Told that it has been reported he is close to joining the Reds, Shaqiri said: "I can't tell you anything right now.

"I think my agents [will] take care of my future.

"I am focusing on the national team right now."

Shaqiri has been advised to move to Liverpool by former Switzerland international and ex-Reds defender Stephane Henchoz.
 