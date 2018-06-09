Why Are You Talking About Liverpool – Tottenham Hotspur Target Xherdan Shaqiri Tackles Transfer Claims

Xherdan Shaqiri insists that he cannot say anything about his future yet, despite claims he could move to Liverpool, while Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton have also been linked with holding an interest in him.
The Switzerland international has made no secret of the fact he is looking to quit Stoke City this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League and a stay in England's top flight is his first choice.
Spurs and Southampton have been claimed to be ready to pay a £12m release clause in his contract, but it is Liverpool who are suggested to be ahead of the game and moving to take him to Anfield.
But Shaqiri can shed no light on his future yet and insists his focus must be on the World Cup.
And the winger will leave taking care of his future firmly in the hands of his representatives.
Asked by Swiss daily Blick about Anfield and what he thinks of Liverpool, he replied: "Why are you talking about Liverpool?"
Told that it has been reported he is close to joining the Reds, Shaqiri said: "I can't tell you anything right now.
"I think my agents [will] take care of my future.
"I am focusing on the national team right now."
Shaqiri has been advised to move to Liverpool by former Switzerland international and ex-Reds defender Stephane Henchoz.