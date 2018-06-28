XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/06/2018 - 11:27 BST

Leeds United Plot League One Loan For Youngster After Sealing New Deal

 




Leeds United are likely to send defender Paudie O'Connor out on loan to a side in League One after he agrees and signs a new contract at Elland Road. 

The Irishman broke through into the senior team last season under former head coach Paul Heckingbottom, but he is not expected to be in line for further first team action this term under Marcelo Bielsa.




Leeds have been in talks with the 20-year-old about a new contract as they look to lock his future down at Elland Road.

And, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, when O'Connor agrees a new deal he is set to be sent out on loan.
 


Leeds will look for the centre-back to gain experience in League One as they look to kick on his development.

O'Connor's first team debut for Leeds last season came against Sunderland.


And if he seals a loan move to League One then he could come up against the Black Cats once again in the forthcoming season.

The young defender signed off on last season with four appearances to his name.
 