Everton Set To Miss Out On AC Milan Star, Boost For Rossoneri

Everton look set to miss out on AC Milan midfielder Andrea Bertolacci, who it had been claimed was closing in on a move to Goodison Park.



Bertolacci spent last season on loan at Genoa and has now entered the final year of his contract at AC Milan after returning to the club.











He had been tipped for an exit, with a €6m fee expected to be paid by Everton for the 27-year-old.



But, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Bertolacci is now expected to stay put at the San Siro.





He has signalled that he is now ready to sign a new contract at AC Milan, much to the delight of Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso, who wants to keep him.



AC Milan will want to lock down Bertolacci soon as an expiring contract means he could walk away for free next summer.



The midfielder came through the youth ranks at Roma, but sprung to prominence with his performances at Genoa.



AC Milan signed Bertolacci in 2015 and he made 33 appearances in Serie A during his loan spell back at Genoa last term.

