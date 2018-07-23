Hirving Lozano Back At PSV As No Bids Yet Good Enough For Arsenal and Chelsea Linked Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United target Hirving Lozano has reported back for training at PSV Eindhoven, following his World Cup exploits with Mexico.



Lozano turned on the style for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie last term and also played in all four of Mexico's games at the World Cup in Russia this summer.











Just 22 years old, Lozano has attracted attention from three Premier League giants in the shape of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.



But he is now back at PSV Eindhoven and, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, no bids have yet come in which meet his side's valuation.





And with PSV Eindhoven keen to make sure Lozano stays for at least a further season, the Dutch giants are in no mood to change their transfer stance.



It has been claimed they would be looking to earn between €40m and €50m to let the Mexican go.



PSV Eindhoven only signed Lozano from Mexican side Pachuca last summer and locked him down on a six-year contract in the Netherlands.



The winger has been capped 32 times by his country.

