XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

29/01/2019 - 11:47 GMT

Tottenham Put In Enquiry For Leicester And Newcastle Target

 




Tottenham Hotspur have probed the possibility of signing Leicester City and Newcastle United midfield target Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans was not in Leonardo Jardim’s good books before he was sacked following a poor start to the season, but he continued to remain a key player in the team.




However, the Portuguese’s return to the Monaco bench has changed the scenario and Jardim has made it clear to the club that he wants to offload the Belgian in January.

Newcastle are reportedly ready to table a big bid for Tielemans, but his more realistic option is said to be Leicester, who are prepared to sign him in a swap deal involving Adrien Silva.
 


But there is more Premier League interest in the 21-year-old, as according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Tottenham have slapped in an enquiry for the player.

The north London club are yet to table a bid with Monaco but are interested in assessing the possibility of signing him.
 


Tottenham did not sign anyone last summer and the jury has been out on whether they will strengthen this month.

But the sudden availability of Tielemans could force a change of plans at Tottenham.
 