Manchester United Linked Teen Talent Keen To Leave Monaco

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked youngster Hannibal Mejbri is determined to leave Monaco and wants his future sorted out before the summer.



The 16-year-old midfielder joined Monaco last year, but the relationship between the club and the player’s entourage has soured over the past few months.











The youngster’s performances have been monitored by several top European clubs and there is serious interest in snaring him away from the Ligue 1 giants.



Manchester United made a late move to sign him on deadline day, but a deal failed to materialise.





But his father has claimed that his son wants to leave Monaco as soon as possible, and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, there is a determination within the player’s camp to make it happen.



Mejbri is on a three-year developmental contract at Monaco and therefore he cannot leave the club apart from in a designated transfer window.





But his representatives have been talking to other clubs and they are looking to tie up his future before the summer.



It remains to be seen whether Manchester United manage to get their hands on the youngster at the end of the season.

