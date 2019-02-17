XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/02/2019 - 22:08 GMT

I Want Daniel James To Sign New Contract – Swansea Boss On Leeds Target

 




Swansea City boss Graham Potter admits he is keen for Leeds United target Daniel James to put pen to paper to a new contract.

James came within a whisker of signing for Leeds on deadline day in the January transfer window, but Swansea would not sign off the switch and the move collapsed.




The winger, who was in good form for Swansea in their 4-1 FA Cup win over Brentford on Sunday, a game in which he scored, has just 18 months left to run on his contract at the Liberty Stadium.

Potter admits that he is keen for James to agree a fresh contract, but stressed his remit is to work on the winger's game.
 


Asked if he wants James to sign a new deal, Potter was quoted as saying by Dai Sport: "The answer is yes, but it’s not as simple as that.

"All parties have to agree. It’s a process, you have to make sure everybody’s happy.
 


"In the meantime, my responsibility as a head coach is to help him play football, to carry on with his career and to reach his potential because he’s still got a lot to do", the Swansea boss added.

James produced a remarkable solo goal against Brentford in the FA Cup and Leeds, who retain an interest in the winger, may have competition for his signature if they go back in for him in the summer.
 