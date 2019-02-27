Repeat What I Said – Agent of Newcastle Target Andreas Samaris On Client’s Expiring Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Newcastle United and FC Porto linked Andreas Samaris has insisted his client has no agreement to move to another club yet and will continue to honour his contract with Benfica.



Newcastle were strongly linked with wanting to sign Samaris from Benfica in last month's transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise, despite the Greek being highly rated by Magpies boss Rafael Benitez.











Samaris is out of contract at Benfica in the summer, but has not yet committed to moving elsewhere, despite the Portuguese giants not putting an offer for a new deal in front of him.



Agent Yiannis Emmanouilidis told Portuguese sports daily A Bola: "Everyone knows that Andreas wants to stay at Benfica, but we have never discussed a contract with Benfica or talked about numbers.





"I repeat what I said: we do not have any proposal from Benfica to renew the contract and it is not true that we have discussed numbers on a contract with Benfica.



"Andreas does not currently have any agreement with another club and will honour all the commitments he has with Benfica until the end of the season."





It had been speculated that Samaris could have a deal in place with either Newcastle or FC Porto to kick in at the end of his Benfica contract, but the midfielder's agent insists that is not the case.



"There is nothing with other clubs", he stressed.



Samaris, who is due to turn 30 in June this year, joined Benfica in 2014 after impressing at Greek giants Olympiacos.



The midfielder is likely to be an attractive prospect for a number of sides if he is available on a free transfer in the summer.

