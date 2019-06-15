Championship Side Could Test Leeds United With Bid For 27-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could be set to be tested with an offer for 27-year-old midfielder Adam Forshaw, who is attracting attention from Fulham, according to the Daily Mail.



The Cottagers splashed the cash last summer, but were still relegated from the Premier League, and costs are expected to be cut at Craven Cottage.











Fulham want to offload midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, while fellow midfielder Jean-Michael Seri could also leave; Seri has been linked with a loan move to Crystal Palace.



Boss Scott Parker, the man Fulham are looking towards to mastermind an instant return to the top flight, is a fan of Leeds schemer Forshaw.





Fulham could make a move to try to land Forshaw, with the club likely to be aware Leeds are looking at player sales to balance the books.







The Whites splashed out £4.5m to sign Forshaw from Middlesbrough last year and he was handed regular game time by Marcelo Bielsa over the course of the recently concluded campaign.



Whether Leeds, who are also seeing midfielder Kalvin Phillips and winger Jack Clarke attract interest, would be willing to sell Forshaw remains to be seen.





But Fulham rate Forshaw's Championship know-how, with the midfielder having made over 100 appearances in the division.



