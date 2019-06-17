Newcastle United Target Put Up For Sale, Incoming AC Milan Coach Takes Call

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are to put Newcastle United target Diego Laxalt on the transfer market.



Incoming Rossoneri coach Marco Giampaolo is in the process of assessing the squad at the San Siro and has given his view of Laxalt.













The left-sided player was wanted by Newcastle in January this year and they have been linked with renewing their interest, while Torino and Atalanta are also monitoring developments.



And in news which will alert the trio, Laxalt has been put up for sale.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Atalanta, Giampaolo has decided that he has no place in his plans for Laxalt.







The Rossoneri board have been informed and will now look to move Laxalt on.



AC Milan landed the 26-year-old Uruguayan from Genoa in the summer of 2018, paying an initial €14m to secure his services.





Able to operate all along the left flank, Laxalt was given outings at left-back, in left midfield and as a left winger last term.



Highly experienced in Serie A, the Uruguayan has made 150 appearances in the Italian top flight.



