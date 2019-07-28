Fulham, Sheffield United and Stoke City In Hunt For Premier League Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United and Stoke City are keen on landing Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, though Fulham also hold an interest in the player, according to the Sun.



Bournemouth are expected to allow Arter to move on following the signing of Philip Billing from Huddersfield Town.













The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international is not short of suitors, with Sheffield United and Stoke City interested, while Fulham are now looking to snap him up.



A move to the Blades would mean Arter being able to continue his career in the Premier League.



However, Championship pair Fulham and Stoke could also make appealling pitches to Arter to convince him to drop down to the second tier.







Bournemouth signed the midfielder in 2010, but he spent last season out on loan at Cardiff City.



Fulham could hope to use a personal connection to sign Arter, with Cottagers boss Scott Parker married to the midfielder's sister and enjoying a close friendship with the Cherries star.



Arter has won promotion from the Championship before, helping Bournemouth book a spot in the Premier League in the 2014/15 campaign.

