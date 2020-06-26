It’d Be Great But – Leeds Star Downplays Important of Going 10 Clear of Fulham

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United full-back Stuart Dallas has played down the potential importance of going ten points clear of third place Fulham ahead of the two sides’ showdown in the Championship on Saturday and has stressed there are teams around them who are also capable of closing in.



The Peacocks restarted the season in poor fashion by slipping to a 2-0 defeat away at Cardiff City last weekend and will be looking to waste no time in bouncing back.













They have a golden opportunity to send out a statement of renewed intent when Scott Parker's Fulham side visit Elland Road this weekend.



The Peacocks’ Northern Irish full-back Dallas feels it is a good opportunity for the team to go ten points clear of their rivals, but stressed other clubs around them also have the chance to cut the points deficit down.





Dallas admits he likes to remain positive going in to big games after it was pointed out to him that his side could also come out of the game just four points ahead of the Cottagers if they were to lose the game.







“If we go 10 points clear it'd be great, but we can go 10 points clear of Fulham and if Brentford beat West Brom it's eight points”, Dallas told a press conference.



“We can talk about Fulham, but there's other teams in the hunt around there as well, we've just got to keep concentrating on ourselves.





“You've said cut to four points; I haven't thought about it like that.



“I like to remain positive.”



Leeds are second in the Championship table and level on points with West Brom, who sit at the top of the table ahead of the Peacocks on goal difference.

