We Could Catch You In Three Games, Fulham Star Warns Leeds and West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has warned Leeds United and West Brom that the Cottagers could catch them in just three games and have not given up on automatic promotion.



Scott Parker's side went down to defeat against Brentford last weekend, but were helped by Leeds losing at Cardiff City and West Brom being held by Birmingham City.













Fulham are seven points behind both West Brom and Leeds, and Mitrovic insists that automatic promotion remains very much what is being targeted at Craven Cottage.



A win against Leeds would cut the gap to the Whites to four points and Mitrovic has warned both sides ahead of Fulham that just three games can change everything.





Asked by his club's official site whether he thinks an automatic promotion is still achievable, the striker said: "Of course.







“There’s still a lot of points to play for.



"Eight games left, that’s a lot of points to play for and a lot of points that can be dropped.



“We are chasing two teams who are seven points in front of us, so they could be caught in three games."





Mitrovic is now zeroing in on weekend opponents Leeds and added: "We have a chance to close the gap on them, and we’ll try to do that.



"We are ready and we’re looking forward to the game.



“If we win we are getting closer and it will make the finish of the season more interesting.



"But we’re not thinking about that yet, first we have to be the better side on the pitch, only then can we win the game.”



Fulham will take confidence from that fact that the last time they met Marcelo Bielsa's side at Craven Cottage, they came away 2-1 winners, with Mitrovic adding to the scoresheet.



The Cottagers also still have to play West Brom this season.

