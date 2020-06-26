We’ve Narrowed Gap To Leeds United Before – Scott Parker Rallies Fulham Troops

Follow @insidefutbol





Fulham boss Scott Parker has urged his team to close the gap on Leeds United in the Championship and stressed that they have done so before.



Leeds currently sit in the second and final automatic promotion place in the Championship and boast a seven-point lead over third placed Fulham.













Fulham lost against Brentford last weekend, but head to Elland Road knowing they won the earlier fixture between the two teams this season.



Parker is keen for his men to cut the gap to Leeds to four points and has reminded his team that they have closed a gap to the Whites before.





And with games running out in the Championship, Parker makes no bones about the fact that the game against Leeds is massive.







“They don’t come any bigger than Leeds away”, Parker said at a press conference.



“It’s a massive game for Leeds, and it’s obviously a massive game for us as well. We’re looking forward to that, we’ll go there and see what we can do.





“Every game for us this season has been a big game, and of course it becomes a little bit more important because of where the two sides are in the division.



"Leeds, for most of this season, have been one of the best teams. They’ve been at the top of the table for large parts.



"The last time we played them I think there was a 13 point gap, we managed to beat them at home and narrow that gap.



"We have chipped away and brought them back to us a little bit.



“And to think that if we go there at the weekend and get a result, against a very, very good team, we narrow that gap to four points.”



Leeds failed to seal the promotion deal last season and have big pressure on their shoulders this term to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

