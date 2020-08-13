Napoli Supremo Wants More Despite Man City Moving Upwards On Kalidou Koulibaly

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is pushing for a fee greater than the €70m it is claimed Manchester City are prepared to pay for Kalidou Koulibaly.



Koulibaly is on Manchester City's radar as a defensive reinforcement, but negotiating a deal with Napoli is proving to be a tricky affair.













Manchester City are in talks with Napoli through the defender’s agent Fali Ramadani and informal bids for the player have been made for the player.



The Premier League giants have communicated that they are prepared to offer as much as €70m for Koulibaly, but it seems that figure is still not enough to convince Napoli.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, De Laurentiis has made it clear that he wants €90m before sanctioning the Senegal defender’s sale this summer.







Napoli have resisted interest from top clubs in Koulibaly over recent years, but are ready to sell this summer for the right price.



The Serie A giants want Manchester City to break the record fee for a defender if they want to take Koulibaly to the Etihad.





The defender is keen on the move to the Premier League, but he loves Napoli and is unlikely to force the club to sell him.

